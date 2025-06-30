  1. World
'Israel' rejects Golan talks in any peace meetings with Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar ruled out any discussions about the Golan Heights with Syria as part of any future peace agreement between Syria and "Israel".

Speaking alongside his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Sa’ar declared that in any potential peace agreement with Syria, “the Golan Heights will remain part of the State of Israel,” emphasizing that "Israel" annexed the Golan Heights more than four decades ago.

According to Al Mayadeen, the Israeli Foreign Minister stated that "Israel" "will welcome Syria to the peace and normalization circle in the Middle East," though he avoided speculating on how soon peace might be achieved or whether Syria is a more likely candidate for a deal compared to Saudi Arabia.

He added that the occupation is interested in expanding the normalization accords' to include Lebanon and Syria.

MNA

News ID 233838

