Natl. unity key factor behind Iran’s victory in 12-day war

Speaking in a ceremony honoring media persons and journalists, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stated that attaining victory in 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran was the result of the will of nation, wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, brave struggles and sacrifice of the armed forces, emphasizing the need to pay attention to soft and media warfare orchestrated by enemies against the Islamic Iran.

"The brave armed forces of the country defeated the Zionist enemy during the 12-day war," Shekarchi stressed.

He pointed to the unwavering support of many Western countries for the Zionist regime during the 12-day war, adding that Israeli regime had no choice but to accept their proposed ceasefire.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Shekarchi referred to media persons who played a key role during the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, noting that Iran faced a full-fledged hybrid war.

The enemy, using the advanced global weapons and a full-scale hybrid war, sought to overthrow the Islamic Republic within a week, but made a big mistake in its calculations, he underlined.

Trust in the God Almighty, wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, all-out support of people and unsparing efforts of the brave armed forces were of the main factors behind the victory of Iran over Israeli regime during 12-day war, he reiterated.

The brave armed forces of the country are ready to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country with all their might and power, the spokesman added.

