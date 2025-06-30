Maintaining Iran-Israel truce among Turkey top goals: Fidan

Speaking after he met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in the Turkish capital, Fidan said "Ensuring that the agreement between Iran and Israel is upheld, that the ceasefire is not violated, and that this leads to a lasting peace is currently one of our most important strategic goals."

“On the other hand, it’s also crucial for us to see an end to the tragedy in Gaza through a ceasefire and a solution based on the two-state formula,” he pointed out, according to Anadolu Agency .

Fidan also thanked Lammy for the UK’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

In the early hours of June 13, the Israeli regime launched an all-out aggression on Iranian soil by targeting various military and nuclear sites, claiming the lives of dozens of top military commanders and nuclear scientists as well as ordinary civilians.

In response, Iran launched 22 waves of missiles attacks on the regime, forcing its main backer the United States to assist in reaching a ceasefire.

On June 22, the United States joined the Israeli regime in the assault and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

A day later, Iran launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar—the largest American military base in West Asia—in retaliation for the aggression.

MNA