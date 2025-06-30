Iran envoy leaves meeting over presence of hostile US media

Mehdi Sobhani initially demanded the removal of the RFE/RL reporter from the National Press Club meeting, noting that “this outlet currently works for our enemies”.

As the moderator Narine Mkrtchyan said she could not remove the journalist and urged to begin the event, Sobhani replied “I will not participate,” and left the room, according to Press TV.

Eventually, the correspondent of RFE/RL, which is funded by the US and operates under the US Agency for Global Media, left the meeting, as his presence caused disruption.

Upon being informed about the journalist’s decision, Sobhani returned to the meeting.

RFE/RL broadcasts in Persian and is designed to serve US interests and policy agendas.

In the early hours of June 13, the Israeli regime launched an all-out aggression on Iranian soil by targeting various military and nuclear sites, claiming the lives of dozens of top military commanders and nuclear scientists as well as ordinary civilians.

On June 22, the United States joined the Israeli regime in the assault and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

A day later, Iran launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar—the largest American military base in West Asia—in retaliation for the aggression.

As the Iranian Armed Forces pounded Israel and its military and industrial infrastructure, using many new-generation missiles that precisely hit the designated targets, the embattled regime was forced to unilaterally declare a truce deal on June 24.

MNA