Araghchi, Egyptian counterpart discuss Israeli aggression

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest developments in the region after the cessation of the Zionist regime's military aggression against Iran.

Araghchi, for his part, referred to the condemnation of the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran by the entire international community, especially Islamic countries and important regional organizations, but criticized the failure to condemn such attacks on the part of two responsible international bodies, the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He also emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's intensified efforts to label the Zionist regime as the aggressor internationally and force the regime to compensate for the aggression.

Expressing satisfaction with the cessation of the Zionist regime's aggression, the Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasized his country's continued efforts to help in de-escalation in the region, including establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.

MNA/ISN1404040905959