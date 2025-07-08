US was fully in charge of recent war on Iran: Gen. Shekarchi

The senior Iranian commander emphasized that the United States bears direct responsibility for Israel’s recent acts of aggression against Iran, vowing severe retaliation against any more of such an aggression.

He made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen News Network, adding that Washington holds primary accountability for the escalation.

The brigadier general emphasized that Iran never initiates conflict but reserves the right to deliver overwhelming responses to any attack.

"The enemies and this barbaric regime should understand that they are confronting one and a half billion Muslims who will never surrender," General Shekarchi stated.

“We have consistently emphasized that we will not initiate aggression; however, we have responded to our enemies with overwhelming force,” he added.

General Shekarchi went on to add that the ceasefire was only reached after the Zionist entity had suffered significant losses inflicted by Iranian forces.

He revealed that Iranian strikes had caused major damage to US military positions at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

“If the enemies are truly as honest and democratic as they claim, let the world see the extent of the damage and destruction they have caused,” he remarked.

General Shekarchi warned that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to unleash an even more powerful response if provoked further.

“Our armed forces possess the capability to deliver an even more devastating response, and we are prepared to demonstrate this both practically and in the field,” he asserted.

On June 13, Israel carried out a blatant and unprovoked attack on Iran, assassinating senior military commanders and nuclear scientists as well as civilians.

The Israeli assault targeted military and nuclear sites as well as vital civilian infrastructure, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRGC) headquarters, healthcare services and facilities, and residential areas, causing over 900 civilian deaths.

