Malaysia acknowledges Iran's right to self-defense on attack

President Pezeshkian appreciated the stance of Malaysia in the face of the recent Israeli aggression against Iran, adding that criminal Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war against Iran in the midst of Iran-US nuclear talks.

Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran considers all neighboring and regional countries as its friend and brother and has always been pursuing to deepen and strengthen amicable ties with these countries.

The US government put forward the ceasefire shortly after it received Iran’s decisive and harsh response to its aggression, he said, adding that if the criminal Zionist regime does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not violate it as well.

Malaysian prime minister, for his part, condemned the Israeli aggression against Iran and emphasized that his country will defend Iran’s right to respond to the aggression.

It is hoped that talks will be resumed as soon as possible for the stabilization of peace and security in the entire region, Ibrahim underlined.

MA/6510682