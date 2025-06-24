Iranian general warns Israel, US not to breach truce

He warned the United States and criminal Zionist regime to learn from the blow that Iranian armed forces dealt on the occupied territories and US Al-Udeid base in Doha of Qatar.

The frustrated Israeli regime is used to tell huge lies.

The aggressive Zionist regime violated the Iranian airspaces with its drones and has attacked some parts of Iran since this morning, the general added.

The powerful Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to confront any kind of aggression from the enemy with its thorough knowledge, he underlined.

Earlier on Tuesday, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said its forces will keep their fingers on the trigger after the truce with the Zionist regime to respond to any violation and breach of declared ceasefire.

IRGC said in a statement that it struck Israeli military targets with a volley of missiles in retaliation for early on Tuesday's attacks on Iran, teaching the regime a “historic lesson” in the lead-up to a ceasefire.

MA/6511002