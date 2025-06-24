Iran only targeted US base in Qatar for earlier aggression

In a phone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that "what happened ysterday was only a response to the US direct involvement in the Zionist regime's aggression on the Iranian territory and by no means meant Islamic Republic of Iran's confrontation with the friendly, brotherly, and neghboring Qatar."

Iran with the dozen missile targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Doha last night in response to the earlier US aggression on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

The president said that Iranian government and people are really greatefull for the goodwill and friendly and brotherly stances of the Qatari government, especially during the hard times.

The Emir, for his part, said that the US base in his country was never used to attack Iran, stressing that his country wants expansion of brotherly ties with Iran.

Sheikh Tamim also wished for a meeting with President Pezeshkian to discuss way of advancing ties.

MNA