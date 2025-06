In a post on his X account on Monday, President Pezeshkian wrote that Iran was neither the initiator of war nor wanted it but any aggression against the powerful Iran will not go unanswered.

He went on to say that his administration will give a crushing response to any aggression from enemy.

By the grace of the God Almighty, Iran will give a decisive response to the enemy of the country with belief, logic and will, President Pezeshkian underlined.

MA/6509751