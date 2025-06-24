US, Israel seek division among Islamic states: Pezeshkian

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening, Pezeshkian pointed to the US involvement in the recent events, emphasizing that the United States and Zionist regime are pursuing to sow seeds of discord, division and enmity among the Islamic countries.

President Pezeshkian appreciated the clear stance and supports of Saudi Arabia during the military aggression of the Israeli regime against Iran.

The president pointed to the US intervention in the war between Iran and Israel, noting that Islamic Republic of Iran was forced to attack the US base in Qatar for responding to the direct involvement of the United States in attacking Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran does not want to confront any of neighboring and Islamic states, he said, adding that his country is ready to find a solution with the United States within the framework of the international law and regulations about the Iran's definte [atomic] right.

Saudi crown prince, for his part, noted that Saudi Arabia was the country that condemned the Israeli aggression against Iran from the beginning, adding that his country made its utmost efforts in this regard to exert pressure on Israel for ending the conflict.

Mohammad bin Salman said that his country also denounced US aggression on Iran, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia does not and will not allow Israel and US and any other country to use its airspace for attacking Iran.

The Saudi Crown Prince further wished that the conflict will not resume and Iran and the US will resume talks to resolve the matters of concern.

MA/6510905