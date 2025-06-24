Iran considers regional, Muslim states ‘friends, brothers’

Pezeshkian appreciated the explicit and clear stance of Oman on the path of peace and security in the region, emphasizing that Islamic Republic considers all neighboring and regional countries and also Islamic states as its brothers and has and will never intends to confront the friendly countries.

Turning to the conspiracies hatched by the criminal Zionist regime and the United States against the Islamic countries, Pezeshkian stressed that wise leadership of the regional countries can neutralize the plots waged by the enemies.

Cooperation and interaction of the regional countries with one another can bring about peace and security for their nations and people, President Pezeshkian underlined.

Islamic Republic of Iran will not back down from its inalienable rights, he said, adding that Iranian people will not forget the empathy and cooperation of Omani officials on the path of fulfilling negotiations between Iran and US.

Sultan of Oman, for his part, said that his country and other countries in the region are fully aware of this issue that Iran has inalienable right to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

