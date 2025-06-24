President says people must be proud of themselves for victory

In a message on Tuesday night after the Iranian armed forced imposed a truce on the Zionist Israeli regime by their crushing response to the aggression after 12 days of aggression, President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the need for keeping unity and cohision among their Iranian nation after the victory over the US-backed Zionist Israeli regime.

The valuable unity and solidarity that has been created in the country is of greate imposrtance and a wealth for the country and it has to continu, according to Pezeshkian.

He predicted a brighter future for the country after the victory of the Iranian nation over the Zionist regime, stressing that a brighter future depands on the continuation of strengthened unity among the people.

The president said that the damages that the enemy suffered at the hands of the Irnaian armed forces were mauch greater that those of Iran.

He also said that the Zionist enemy's act of adventurism imposed a huge cost the regime proving the greatness of the Iranian nation ot the entire world.

He went on to stress that all the pride after the victory is because of the people, for which they shoud be pround of.

The president said in at the end of his message that Iran deeply belives in regional stablity and coeexistence with its neghbors, stressing that Iran's defense capablity is at the service of the regional and Muslim countries and neighbors. He also stressed that keeping vigliance and wisdom by all the countries in the region will foil the enemy's plots to divide them.

MNA