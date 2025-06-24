  1. Politics
Tehraners hold gathering to thank armed forces after truce

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – People of Tehran convened at Tehran’s Enghelab Square on Tuesday to thank the armed forces of the country in giving a crushing response to the Israeli and US aggression against the country.

The participants in the gathering chanted slogans and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the resistance of the country’s armed forces against the external threats.

People from all walks of life, mainly children and women, held sacred flag of the country, holding images of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the recent martyrs of Israeli aggression and expressed their disgust at Israeli and US aggression.

In the ceremony, people chanted slogans and threw their weight behind the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Army, Basij and Law Enforcement Forces of the country.

