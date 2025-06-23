Qatar reacts to Iran’s missile attack on US Al Udeid Air Base

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar noted that all measures have been taken to ensure the security of personne at Al Udeid Air Base, emphasizing that Qatar wants both sides to immediately halt the military operations and return to the negotiating table.

This is while that Iran's Supreme National Security Coincil (SNSC) said in a statement on Monday night that Iranian armed forces pounded US Al Udeid Air Base in Doha of Qatar in response to the aggressive act of the United States against Iran’s nuclear facilities and residential areas.

The number of the missiles fired by Iran in the successful operation was the same number of the bombs drpped by US to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, the SNSC statement added.

The Iranian armed forces announced that the missile attack lacks any danger-creating aspect for the friendly country of Qatar and Islamic Republic of Iran still is committed to safeguarding and continuing the historical and warm relations with Qatar,

