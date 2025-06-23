Iran will come out victorious: Hezbollah chief

Speaking to local Lebanese media Sheikh Qassem said on Monday "Because Iran is rightful and and is attacked, it will come out victorious."

Iran is led a Vali Faghih who is brave and determioned to make his country powerful and proud, the Hezbollah chief added.

He warned that if the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who is renoud and revered in the Islamic world, is targted by the aggressors, it will have grave consequences for the entire world.

Qassem also said that the Iranian nation is united behind its Leader, warning that continuing the aggression will impact the entire world.

MNA/6509545