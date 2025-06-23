IRGC says six missiles hit US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

The IRGC said in a statement that after the retliatory Operation Promise of Vcitory, six missile hit Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday night.

The IRGC described the operation as destructive and powerful.

The Doha-based US base in the biggest US base in the region.

It has been reported that the number of missiles was proportionate to the number of US bombs dropped on the Iranian nuclear centers yesterday.

The IRGC said that the Iranian armed forces will contiue to defend the country's soverignty and territorial integrity with might.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, trusting in God Almighty and relying on the faithful and illustrious people of Islamic Iran, will not leave any attack on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered under any circumstances.”

Iran has said the operation only targeted the US base, stressing that the warm relations with Qatar will continue.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and has been striking Iran’s military and nuclear sites, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan early Sunday.

The Iranian officials said afterwards that Tehran reserves the right to resort to its own options for reaction to the US attacks.

