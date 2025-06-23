Missiles fired at Al Udeid proportionate to US bombs

The Armed Forces fired missiles at the United States’ Al Udeid airbase in Qatar as part of Operation Harbinger of Conquest on Monday evening. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that the headquarters of the United States Air Forces Central Command, the United States’ largest strategic asset in West Asia, had been hit.

Simultaneously, the SNSC said in a separate statement that Iran had fired the same number of missiles at Al Udeid as the US military had used to target three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday.

The S.N.S.C. said the American airbase that had been targeted was far from Qatar’s urban facilities and population centers.

“This act posed no threat to the brotherly country of Qatar and its decent people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to be committed to maintaining and continuing its warm and historical relations with Qatar,” the S.N.S.C. added.

The United States carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, becoming a direct party to a war of aggression that the Israeli regime started against Iran on June 13. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had already warned the United States that its intervention would bring America “irreparable harm.”

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Ayatollah Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began waves of punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other cities, with salvos of missiles and drones.