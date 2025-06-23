UN rapporteur confirms killing of Iranian civilians by Israel

Without condemning the Israeli aggression against Iranian soil, the UN Fact-Finding Committee and special rapporteur for Iran’s affairs in a statement called on the warring parties to immediately respect to the international law and protest the civilians that have sustained the maximum losses.

The Israeli regime says that it targets the military centers but the committee and special rapporteur of the United Nations said that some attacks including the targeting of IRIB building, which led to the killing of three staff and also murdering the nuclear scientists, has been conducted by the Israeli regime in a gross violation of the international law, the statement added.

The other reported attacks led to the loss of civilians and considerable destruction of the civilian infrastructures and this issue creates serious concerns under the international humanitarian law.

