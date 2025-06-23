US, Israel, IAEA responsible for attack on Iran nuclear sites

Reza Najafi emphasized that responsibility of the grave environmental consequences caused by US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities shall be borne by the United States, Israeli regime and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was held on Monday June 23 at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Israeli-US aggressive move against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

The aggressive move of the United States, as one of the trusted countries of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), in attacking nuclear facilities under the country’s safeguards i.e. Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, came as the inspectors of the agency were present in the nuclear facilities.

President of the United States Donald Trump has openly admitted to the attack against nuclear facilities under safeguards in Iran, he said, adding, “In addition, Trump has claimed that US has destroyed Iran’s enrichment capabilities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Najafi pointed out that the recent aggressive move of the United States has incurred fundamental and irreparable strike to the international regime of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The envoy emphasized that not only the responsibility of the grave consequences of the attack shall be borne by the US and Israeli regime, but also IAEA and Board of Governors should be held accountable for the consequences of the attack.

Turning to Iran’s inherent right for the legitimate defense, Najafi emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity according to the UN Charter, and NPT, with utmost power.

