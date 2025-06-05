Iran urges Islamic nations to unite against Gaza war

On Thursday, President Pezeshkian held a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, congratulating Malaysia’s government and people on Eid al-Adha.

He noted that such significant occasions offer valuable opportunities to deepen brotherly bonds among nations sharing a common holy book and prophet.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the Hajj pilgrimage and the festival of sacrifice will enhance unity, brotherhood, peace, and tranquility among Muslim nations, promoting progress and the exchange of shared experiences.

Furthermore, he emphasized the collective responsibility of Muslims toward oppressed nations in the Islamic world, urging governments and communities to amplify the voice of the Palestinian people, especially Gaza residents, at international forums, and to expose the true nature of false human rights and peace supporters to global public opinion.

The Iranian president also appreciated Prime Minister Ibrahim’s efforts to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

In response, Ibrahim congratulated the Iranian government, people, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Eid al-Adha.

He thanked Iran for the warm hospitality extended to Malaysian ministers of education and agriculture and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in agriculture, higher education, technology, trade, and energy.

The prime minister also welcomed efforts to improve judicial cooperation and resolve the air transportation issue between the two countries.

MP/President.ir