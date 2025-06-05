Pezeshkian urges Muslims to exemplify brotherhood

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on Thursday, expressing congratulations on Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

Highlighting the spirituality of the Eid and the convergence among Muslim nations during the Hajj pilgrimage, Pezeshkian expressed hope that these occasions can promote security, health, and welfare for Islamic countries, particularly Iran and Egypt.

He emphasized the need for exchanging experiences and applying shared capabilities, urging Islamic countries to become models of brotherhood, solidarity, and constructive collaboration.

The Iranian president stated that the Islamic Republic is ready to expand its relationship with Egypt at all levels, expressing hope that the two presidents will meet in Tehran as soon as possible.

Referring to the ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, he underscored the necessity for cohesion among Muslim nations to stand against these atrocities.

El-Sisi congratulated the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Adha, emphasizing his country’s determination to strengthen brotherly relations with all Islamic countries, including Iran.

He also affirmed President Pezeshkian’s stance on unity within the Islamic Ummah, hoping that Muslim countries can take further steps toward enhancing peace and combating evil acts.

MP/