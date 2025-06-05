Iran's president offers felicitations on Eid al-Adha

In a message issued on Thursday, the Iranian president emphasized that Eid al-Adha represents the purest expression of worship, serving as a symbol of sacrifice and submission before the Divine, and a day of pride for Prophet Abraham (PBUH) during his divine test.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that, through the blessings of this auspicious occasion, greater unity and cohesion among Muslims will be witnessed, enhancing the pride of the Islamic Ummah.

He also highlighted that, guided by the invaluable teachings of the pure religion of Islam and the esteemed Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Muslims will continue to advance along the path of development and progress in various fields.

