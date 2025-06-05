Iran views Muslim nations as brotherly countries

In a phone conversation on Thursday, President Pezeshkian congratulated Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Eid al-Adha, describing the Hajj pilgrimage and this Eid as symbols of unity and solidarity among Muslim nations.

The Iranian president expressed hope that this significant Islamic occasion would help improve brotherly relations between the two Muslim nations. He also wished health, prosperity, peace, and security for all Muslims around the world.

In response, the Kazakh president extended his congratulations to the Iranian government and people on the occasion of the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

Tokayev stated that Iran is an important country for Kazakhstan, referring to an upcoming visit by a high-ranking delegation from his country to Tehran. He noted that this trip reflects Kazakhstan’s determination to expand and strengthen amicable relations with Iran.

In conclusion, the Kazakh president extended an official invitation for President Pezeshkian’s visit to Astana.

MP/President.ir