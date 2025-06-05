Iran advocates for unified voice in condemning Israel crimes

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a phone call with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, on Thursday, congratulating Tunisia’s government and people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

The Iranian president described the Hajj pilgrimage as a symbol of sacrificing carnal desires and overcoming satanic temptations, expressing hope that this occasion can foster intimacy among Muslim nations, bringing prosperity and tranquility to the Islamic Ummah.

Regarding the suffering of the people of Gaza, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that, through unity and solidarity among Muslim nations, they would be able to condemn the Zionist regime’s crimes, war, and bloodshed in Gaza, and restore security and dignity to the oppressed nation.

Saied, for his part, extended his congratulations to the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Adha, describing the occasion as a symbol of unity among Muslims.

The Tunisian president highlighted the plight of the defenseless people of Palestine, stating that the holy al-Quds is the first Qibla of Muslims and will remain the eternal capital of Palestine.

