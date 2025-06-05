Israeli attacks on Gaza kill at least 70 people over past day

"Over the past 24 hours, 70 bodies and 189 injured people were taken to hospitals," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict in early October 2023 has approached 54,677, with 125,530 people injured, the ministry said.

Early on Thursday, Israel carried out a drone strike on a group of journalists in the city of Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas reported, adding that three employees of local TV channels were killed as a result.

MP/