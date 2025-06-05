Iran slams US blocking of UN resolution to halt Gaza genocide

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has strongly condemned the United States for preventing the adoption of a United Nations resolution aimed at stopping the genocide in Gaza, calling it a sign of the moral decline of decision-makers in Washington and evidence of their complicity in killing Palestinian children.

Reacting to the U.N. Security Council’s failure to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to genocide in Gaza, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Thursday that the U.S. government’s move to block the resolution is actually an extension of its collaboration with the Israeli regime and strongly condemned it.

Emphasizing that the resolution had the support of 14 U.N.S.C. members, with only the U.S. opposing it, Baghaei said that the U.S. veto was not only an affront to the global demand to end Israeli genocide but also a clear indication of American policymakers’ moral decline and their complicity in the oppressing the Palestinians and killing children in Gaza.

He said the US has a long-standing record of obstructing any serious U.N.S.C. efforts to hold Israel accountable, and noted that over the past several decades, the U.S. has used its veto power more than 50 times to block resolutions aimed at enforcing international law and preventing Israel’s violations of fundamental human rights.

He said that this has been a major factor in Israel’s impunity, the continuation of occupation, and the colonial genocide, making Washington a direct accomplice in the Israeli regime’s crimes.

Baghaei also emphasized the responsibility of all governments and international organizations to confront the war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli regime and urged countries, especially those in the region and the Islamic world, to use their full individual and collective potential to pressure Israel and its supporters to end the carnage in Gaza and counter the growing threat posed by the Israeli regime to regional and global peace and security.

