Iran, Tajikistan vow to deepen strategic cooperation

In a phone call marking the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the presidents of Iran and Tajikistan exchanged greetings and emphasized the implementation of recent agreements and the strengthening of bilateral relations based on mutual interests and cultural commonalities.

According to Mehr News Agency, President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran congratulated the brotherly and culturally close people and government of Tajikistan on Eid al-Adha in a Thursday morning phone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

President Pezeshkian described the bilateral relationship as highly positive and praised the deep historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds between the two nations. He thanked Tajikistan for its warm hospitality and successful hosting of Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref’s recent visit to Dushanbe. Pezeshkian expressed hope that the full implementation of the agreements reached during that visit would help deepen ties, broaden strategic cooperation, and benefit both nations.

President Rahmon, for his part, expressed his pleasure at the call, thanked President Pezeshkian for his congratulations, and extended Eid greetings to the Iranian government and people. He prayed for blessings and prosperity for the Islamic Ummah, especially for the friendly and brotherly nations of Iran and Tajikistan.

Rahmon also highlighted the profound cultural and historical ties between the two nations and reaffirmed the determination of high-ranking officials in both countries to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors.

