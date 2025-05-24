Israeli forces kill 79 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 53,901 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 07, 2023, the ministry stated.

A ministry statement said that 79 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 211 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 122,593 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 3,747 people and injured nearly 10,600 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

