Malaysia strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza

“They are a direct result of the erosion of the sanctity of international law,” Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said in his opening statement at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting that opened in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the bloc's 46th summit on Monday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Mohamad's remarks came as Israel has stepped up its campaign this month in war-torn Gaza, where nearly 54,000 victims, mostly women and children have been killed since Tel Aviv began an onslaught on the besieged enclave in October 2023.

"Crises around the world continue unabated. The total siege of Gaza by Israeli forces is causing mass starvation and deaths," said the top diplomat.

The atrocities, he observed, committed against the Palestinians continue to reflect "indifference and double standards."

"ASEAN cannot remain silent. We have a voice in world affairs, and we must use our voice to speak up for the oppressed and offer solutions grounded in principles and international law," he said.

In February, foreign ministers from the 10-member association asserted their “longstanding support” for Palestinian rights.

MA/PR