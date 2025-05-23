At least 50 killed or missing after Israeli strike on Gaza

Civil Defense crews described the scene as a “horrific massacre”, reporting that they recovered the bodies of four victims and rescued six others from the rubble.

However, more than 50 people are still believed to be trapped under the debris of the four-storey building, Al Jazeera reported.

Rescue operations have been completely halted due to a lack of heavy machinery.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 3,427 people and injured 9,647 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA