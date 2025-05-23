Hamas lauds 80 states for condemning Israeli aggression

In a statement, Hamas welcomed the joint position of eighty countries around the world, emphasizing that the Gaza Strip is facing the most serious humanitarian crisis following the Israeli aggression since October 07, 2023.

This stance emphasizes the expansion of international opposition to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, he added.

The statement issued by these eighty countries serves as a strong pressure to provide humanitarian aid to the nation, stop the crime of starvation, and break the brutal siege imposed on it, Hamas mentioned.

Food security experts have warned that Gaza faces imminent famine unless the siege is lifted, with starvation worsening as aid agencies exhausted food stocks weeks ago. Nearly all of the 2.3 million residents are dependent on overstretched community kitchens.

