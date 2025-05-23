Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours

A number of martyrs from the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 53,822 since the outbreak of war on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip has reached 122,382.

In the past 24 hours, the bodies of 60 martyrs have been transferred to the hospital. 185 people have also been injured during this period.

The ministry added that 3,673 people have been killed and 10,341 injured since March 18, 2025,.

Thousands of others are still missing and trapped in the Gaza Strip.

MNA