Israeli forces kill 38 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 53,939 Palestinians have been martyred as a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, according to Al-Masirah.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the Strip has reached 122,797.

The ministry announced that the bodies of 38 martyrs have also been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. 204 people have also been injured during this period.

In the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 3,785 people have been martyred and 10,756 people have been injured since March 18, 2025.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip, the report added.

MNA