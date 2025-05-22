  1. World
May 22, 2025, 5:43 PM

Yemeni leader:

Zionist regime willing to kill hundreds of thousands in Gaza

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – "The Zionist Israeli regime is willing to kill hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to take control of the Gaza Strip," according to the Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on Thursday.

Yemen's Ansarullah Leader delivered a speech on the latest Gaza-related developments on Thursday.

Al-Houthi said that the Zionist regime is willing to kill hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to take control of Gaza. 

He added that the Israeli atrocities are so gruesome that even former Zionist officials admit to Gaza war crimes. 

He further asserted that Muslims bear great responsibility in supporting Palestinians. who face unparalleled injustice.

According to Al Houthi, "Silence of Muslims emboldens Zionists to commit more and more war crimes."

He added that the Zionist regime tries to compensate for its major defeats by committing more war crimes. 

The Ansarullah Leader went on to say that the resistance operations in Gaza are impactful, making Zionists realize how shaky they are.

He also said that the US is taking money from Arabs to provide Israel with weapons to kill Arabs.

The Yemeni leader continued to say that major decline in the level of faith has led the Muslim nation to terrible and shameful failure.

he concluded by saying that the European countries must stop arming Israeli enemy and sever economic ties with regime.

