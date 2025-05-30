Israeli army kills 72 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 54,321 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said 72 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 278 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 123,770 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, it added.

Israel resumed its assault on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

While relentless and deadly bombardment intensify in Gaza, families are being starved and denied the basic means of survival, according to the UN and aid agencies.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

