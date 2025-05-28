Houthi vows Yemenis will continue solidarity with Palestine

Referring to the Zionist regime's attack on Sanaa airport, Yemen's Ansarullah leader described the move as a result of weakness of the criminal Zionist regime to pressure Yemen to stop supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

Israel seeks to isolate the Palestinian people, without any reaction from the Islamic world, he said, adding, "By repeatedly attacking civilian infrastructure in Yemen, the Zionist regime is trying to regain its lost deterrence."

Regardless of the intensity or frequency of the attacks, these actions will have no effect on the Yemeni people's steadfastness in supporting the Palestinian people, as this support is rooted in religious belief, he underlined.

One of the goals of the attack on Sana'a Airport may be to obstruct the process of transferring pilgrims, he continued.

The reconstruction of Sana'a Airport will continue to ensure its operations are not halted.

The Israeli enemy is seeking to restore its lost deterrence with these successive attacks on civilian centers in Yemen, he said, adding, “No matter how intensified the attacks of the Israeli enemy are, they will not affect our nation's position in helping the beloved Palestinian nation because our position is derived from religion and a religious position."

One of the possible goals of the Israeli enemy in attacking Sanaa airport is to obstruct the route of sending pilgrims, but God willing, it will be defeated. The airport will be repaired as soon as possible, he noted.

“We seek a strong position alongside the Palestinian people in their unprecedented pain and suffering,” Al-Houthi emphasized.

The escalation of attacks on Gaza leads Yemen to continue and intensify attacks against the Israeli enemy, he said, adding that suffering of the Palestinian people at this stage is much greater than before in terms of the losses caused by the severe siege and hunger.

MA/6482396