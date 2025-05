Thousands of people from Saada in northern Yemen took to the streets in response to the call of Yemen’s Ansarallah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and celebrated the "victory over America" ​​with holding massive demonstrations.

Yemeni demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held pictures of martyred resistance leaders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed al-Deif.

MA/6461775