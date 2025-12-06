Iran armed forces fully prepared to counter any threat

Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan made the remarks in an interview and pointed to the pivotal and unprecedented role of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in changing the enemy’s calculations following the Operation True-Promise 3.

Turning to the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, he stated, “As Iran was negotiating indirectly with the US government, the Israeli regime, under the guidance and direct support of the United States, carried out a brutal and cowardly attack against Iranian soil in a short period of time.”

Pourdastan emphasized the outstanding and key role played by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in guiding the Iranian armed forces during the 12-day Israeli war against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the enemy’s strategic surprise in implementing Operation True-Promise 3, stressing that Iran’s armed forces regularly monitored the threats and created necessary defensive and offensive capacities to confront them.

The precise and extensive implementation of Operation True-Promise 3 inflicted such a crushing blow to the Zionist regime that it seems unlikely it will ever again dare of confronting and engaging with the powerful Iranian armed forces, Brigadier General Pourdastan underlined.

