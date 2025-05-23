Finland summons Israeli ambassador for questioning

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (NCP) said that Finland demands an explanation from Israel for this "serious, reprehensible incident".

According to the ministry, it has also raised Finland's concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza with the ambassador.

Several other European countries on Thursday condemned the incident, with Italy and France also summoning Israeli ambassadors to explain what happened, Reuters reported

On Wednesday, Israeli army soldiers opened fire on a delegation of 30 Arab and European ambassadors and diplomats during a visit to the Jenin camp.

The delegation had traveled to Jenin to learn about the humanitarian situation and the devastating effects of the Israeli army's operations.

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry also announced that it had summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest the attack, the report added.

MA/PR