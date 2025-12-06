  1. Technology
Pres. inaugurates seawater transfer project to central Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday inaugurated a major project to transfer desalinated water from the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to the country’s central plateau, launching its official operation.

The project, implemented with major support from Mobarakeh Steel Company, delivers sustainable water supplies to industries in Isfahan Province.

Executed over two years at a cost of 350 trillion rials, the 800-kilometer pipeline is designed to end Mobarakeh Steel’s reliance —as well as that of many regional industries— on the Zayanderud basin.

Pezeshkian said he believes that through cooperation, synergy, and reliance on expert planning, Iran can overcome its water shortages.

He stressed that one necessary step is to encourage future industrial and population development to move toward the country’s southern coasts.

MNA/President.ir

News ID 239548

