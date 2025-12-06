Pres. inaugurates seawater transfer project to central Iran

The project, implemented with major support from Mobarakeh Steel Company, delivers sustainable water supplies to industries in Isfahan Province.

Executed over two years at a cost of 350 trillion rials, the 800-kilometer pipeline is designed to end Mobarakeh Steel’s reliance —as well as that of many regional industries— on the Zayanderud basin.

Pezeshkian said he believes that through cooperation, synergy, and reliance on expert planning, Iran can overcome its water shortages.

He stressed that one necessary step is to encourage future industrial and population development to move toward the country’s southern coasts.

MNA/President.ir