US pursuing to confront freedom-seeking nations: MP

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Ambassador of Venezuela to Tehran José Rafael Silva Aponte at the venue of the embassy on Saturday.

In addition to inviting the Venezuelan ambassador to attend the Iranian Parliament, Azizi stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to support and defend the independent countries and with a history of fighting colonialism, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is one of these countries which has a good and brilliant history of confronting the domination of the Global Arrogance.

The member of the parliament then referred to the late leaders of Venezuela, including Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez, emphasizing that these leaders left behind a brilliant record in the fight against arrogance, and the United States is also concerned about this, and is putting maximum pressure on the independent countries under the various false pretexts.

The nature of the United States is ‘terrorism and organized smuggling’, but it attacks various countries under the same pretext, he said, adding that attacks on Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon were carried out directly and indirectly by the United States under the same various pretexts.

The United States is also the main supplier and user of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and chemical weapons, and has never sought to confront terrorists or protect human rights, Azizi underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chairman pointed to the US threats against Venezuela, noting that the United States has an ugly record in the Caribbean region, and its behavior is an excuse to confront the will of the Venezuelan people.

The envoy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, for his part, pointed to the US double standards at different times and circumstances, stressing that this policy is always evident, and the US attack in the Caribbean and its attack on small vessels under the pretext of combating drug trafficking, is a blatant lie.

The president of Venezuela has activated Venezuela's defense system based on the country's defense doctrine, so that Venezuela is on the high alert, José Rafael Silva Aponte opined.

The United States has launched a fierce media warfare against Venezuela, he said, adding that media and psychological warfare, launched by the United States, is nothing new to Venezuela, so that it [Venezuela] is fully prepared to neutralize the media warfare of the US government.

