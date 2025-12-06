3 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Citing unnamed medical sources, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that on Saturday morning, Suhail Dahman succumbed to wounds he sustained the previous day when an Israeli aircraft fired at least one missile at a target near al-Ribat Mosque in the city of Beit Lahia.

Rafiq Muhammad Misbah al-Attar was also killed, and three others sustained injuries in a drone strike near al-Atatra roundabout west of the city.

According to eyewitnesses, several areas east of Gaza City, including the al-Tuffah and Shejaiya neighborhoods, as well as areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, were hit by Israeli airstrikes on Friday, according to Press TV.

Several Palestinians were also wounded as Israeli artillery shelled Beit Lahia.

Heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles and aircraft was also reported in the vicinity of areas where the Israeli army remains stationed east of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

At least five Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, said the airstrike targeted the tent in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, killing all five people inside. The bodies were taken to the nearby Kuwaiti Field Hospital.

The development came on the same day that the Israeli military said five soldiers were wounded during a clash with Palestinian fighters in the southern Gaza Strip.

The army said the fighters emerged from an underground structure in eastern Rafah. One soldier was seriously wounded, while two others and a non-commissioned officer were moderately hurt. All were evacuated to the hospital.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed at least 70,125 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured 171,015 others in a two-year war in Gaza that has reduced much of the coastal sliver to rubble.

The onslaught has resulted in extensive destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure, leaving the territory's remaining residents in a desperate situation.

MNA