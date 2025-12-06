  1. World
Gaza death toll has reached 70,354 since October 7

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli regime has killed 70,354 Palestinian people since October 07, 2023.

Some 70,354 Palestinian people have been martyred in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the ministry noted.

The Palestinian medical institution also put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,030.

The ministry reported that bodies of 6 martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital over the past 48 hours. One person was recently martyred in the Israeli regime's attacks. The bodies of 5 martyrs have also been pulled out from under the rubble.

During this period, 15 people have also been injured, the report added.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

