Dec 6, 2025, 12:22 PM

Israeli military stages new incursion into Syria's Beit Jinn

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Local sources in Syria report that Israeli forces carried out a new incursion into the Beit Jinn area near Damascus, deploying tanks and armored vehicles into an abandoned military site.

According to Al Mayadeen, local sources in the outskirts of the Syrian capital reported that an Israeli patrol entered the surroundings of the town of Beit Jinn on Saturday morning.

The reports indicate that the Israeli patrol that infiltrated the town consisted of two tanks and seven armored vehicles. The Israeli forces entered an abandoned military barracks and fired at anyone who approached the site.

Yesterday, Israeli patrols also roamed near the Bariqa Dam on the outskirts of Quneitra. 

