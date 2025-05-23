  1. World
May 23, 2025, 10:17 AM

Yemen conducts missile attack on occupied territories

Yemen conducts missile attack on occupied territories

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted new missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the genocidal war on the besieged territory.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said they have fired a ballistic missile toward Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

"The operation successfully achieved its goal, causing millions of occupying Zionists to rush to shelters and bringing the airport to a standstill for nearly an hour," Saree added.

The Yemeni military spokesman also said that they had launched two drones at two vital Israeli enemy targets in the occupied areas of Yaffa and Haifa.

The ongoing Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza call for all members of the Islamic Ummah to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty and take immediate action, the statement added.

Yemen will continue its anti-Israeli attack and will not hesitate to expand and escalate its retaliatory strikes until Israel ends its Gaza onslaught and lifts the siege on the Gaza Strip, the statement emphasized.

