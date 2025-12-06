Iran, Russia finalize 20 MoUs to enhance ‌Coop. in ITC field

With organizing the 5th meeting of the joint working group between Iran and the Russian Federation in the field of communications, 20 memoranda of understanding and 5 contracts were finalized between the parties, so that a new chapter was opened between the two countries in the development of bilateral technological relations.

The signing ceremony was held with the participation of Iran’s deputy minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), private-sector activities and also Iran’s envoy to Moscow.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for Innovation and Technology Affairs Meysam Abedi pointed to the areas of cooperation between the two countries, stating, “The development of interactions has been pursued over the past few years in the fields of data transit, smart government, and postal infrastructures. In addition to these areas, the Iranian private sector has signed specific contracts with the Russian side on issues such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), production of infrastructure equipment, and joint projects.”

In total, 20 memoranda of understanding and 5 contracts were signed between the two countries, he said, adding that the scope of cooperation is expected to increase in the coming years.

Iran’s Envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali, for his part, stated that good results were obtained at the 5th meeting of the joint working group between Iran and Russia in the ICT field.

The 5th edition of Iran-Russia Joint Working Cooperation Group wrapped up its work on Friday with signing and sealing an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding (MoU).

