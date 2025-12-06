Iran, Egypt FMs discuss mutual ties, regional developments

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the mutual relations as well as the latest developments in the region.

In addition to reviewing the latest developments in the region, especially the situation in Lebanon and Gaza in continued aggression and repeated violations of ceasefire by the Israeli regime, Araghchi and Abdelatty emphasized the immediate action by the international community to put an end to the heinous crimes of Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iran’s nuclear issue was also raised during the telephone conversation and the Iranian foreign minister explained his country’s views on the issue.

