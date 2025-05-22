Yemen conducts combined strikes against Israeli targets

In a statement released on Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said they had fired a Zulfiqar ballistic missile toward Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

"The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to God, causing millions of occupying Zionists to rush to shelters and bringing the airport to a standstill for nearly an hour," Saree added.

The Yemeni military spokesman also said that they had launched two Yaffa drones at two vital Israeli enemy targets in the occupied areas of Yaffa and Haifa.

The ongoing Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza call for all members of the Islamic Ummah to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty and take immediate action, the statement read.

Yemen will continue its anti-Israeli operations and will not hesitate to expand and escalate its retaliatory strikes until Israel ends its Gaza onslaught and lifts the siege on the Palestinian territory, it noted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces began their campaign against Israeli-linked ships and targets in the occupied lands in November 2023, a month after the usurping regime unleashed its genocide in Gaza.

Yemen halted its attacks in January, when Israel accepted a Gaza ceasefire.

Two months later, however, Israel unilaterally broke the Gaza truce and resumed its aggression, prompting the Yemeni forces to resume their operations in solidarity with Palestinians.

