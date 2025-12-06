Iran’s envoy meets with Baghdad governor in Iraq for talks

Congratulating the appointment of al-Atwani as the new governor of Baghdad, the ambassador expressed hope that the relations between Tehran and Baghdad would witness considerable growth and development during his tenure.

Baghdad governor, for his part, pointed to the high existing capacities between Tehran and Baghdad, emphasizing the need for continued communications and transfer of technical knowhow and knowledge between governorates of the two countries to address the existing challenges.

The two side also exchanged their views on bilateral ties and latest developments, stressing the need for evermore development of ties between the governorates of the two countries as well.

